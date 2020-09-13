Suspect accused of killing man at Gwinnett motel turns himself in

A Loganville man charged in a fatal shooting outside an extended stay motel turned himself in Sunday morning, authorities said.
Marquel Williams, 29, is accused of killing another man Wednesday during an argument in the parking lot of the Home Stay Suites along Stone Mountain Parkway near Lilburn, AJC.com previously reported.
Police responded to the shooting about 11:20 a.m. and arrived to find one man dead. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
“Witnesses on scene said an argument occurred between two males, resulting in one male being shot,” Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. It’s still unclear what prompted the argument that led to his death.
Three nearby schools were placed on lockdown as police searched for Williams. The manhunt prompted school officials to delay dismissal for students at Shiloh High, Shiloh Middle and Shiloh Elementary schools, the Gwinnett County School District said at the time.
Williams turned himself in about 4:30 a.m. after being brought to the Gwinnett County Jail by his family, police said Sunday.
He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of felony obstruction, interference with government property and disorderly conduct, online jail records show. He is being held without bond.
