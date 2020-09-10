X

Man wanted in fatal shooting outside Gwinnett motel

Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday morning outside a Gwinnett motel.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County police are searching for a 29-year-old man following a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning outside an extended stay motel near Lilburn.

Investigators have obtained warrants charging Marquel WIlliams with felony murder and aggravated assault, police said Thursday.

He is accused of shooting another man about 11:20 a.m. during an argument in the parking lot of the Home Stay Suites along Stone Mountain Highway, authorities said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the two knew each other, but police said the motive for the killing appears to be related to a domestic issue.

Following the shooting, police set up a perimeter in the area and brought in a K-9 to search for Williams, but he wasn’t located. The search prompted lockdowns at three area schools, and dismissal was postponed for about 30 minutes at Shiloh Elementary, Shiloh Middle and Shiloh High, district officials said.

Marquel Williams
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Anyone who knows Williams' whereabouts or has information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

