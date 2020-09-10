Man wanted in fatal shooting outside Gwinnett motel

It is unclear how the two knew each other, but police said the motive for the killing appears to be related to a domestic issue.

Following the shooting, police set up a perimeter in the area and brought in a K-9 to search for Williams, but he wasn’t located. The search prompted lockdowns at three area schools, and dismissal was postponed for about 30 minutes at Shiloh Elementary, Shiloh Middle and Shiloh High, district officials said.