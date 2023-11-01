Student housing tower planned to replace parking lot near Fox Theatre

The 1-acre lot where ‘Rambler’ will be built was one of 2023′s most expensive real estate transactions

Credit: LV Collective

Credit: LV Collective

News
By
16 minutes ago

A parking lot in one of the busiest — and most expensive — areas of Midtown is expected to soon become the home of hundreds of college students.

Texas-based multifamily developer LV Collective announced Tuesday it will build a 215-unit luxury apartment building atop the parking lot at 736 Peachtree St., which is located two blocks away from the Fox Theatre and a quarter-mile from Georgia Tech’s campus. The developer paid $19.3 million earlier this year to acquire the 1-acre lot, which ranks as the second-most expensive Midtown sale this year.

ExploreHousing developer pays $19M for parking lot near Fox Theatre

The development team, which also includes Kanye Anderson Real Estate and Pacific Life, is calling the building Rambler, marketing it toward Georgia Tech students. The 457,000-square-foot building named after the institute’s mascot will include units ranging from single bedrooms to six-bedroom suites totaling nearly 800 beds.

“As Georgia Tech continues to experience growth, there is a continued need for student housing,” LV Collective CEO David Kanne said in a news release. “We’ve designed Rambler to complement the student lifestyle with its prime location and desirable amenities.”

Rambler will include a Daydreamer Coffee location and a study mezzanine with coworking space and private study rooms. The building’s top floor will also boast a resident lounge, fitness center, yoga studio and a rooftop pool and hot tub.

ExploreThis Midtown tower would be the tallest built in Atlanta in 30 years

LV Collective first presented its intention to develop the parking lot in August 2022. The firm pitched a 37-story tower, which would include 480 market-rate apartments. However, LV Collective scrapped that plan, presenting an alternative 19-story student housing concept to the Midtown Development Review Committee in July.

The development team broke ground in August and expects to open the apartments in the fall of 2025 in time for the 2025-2026 academic year. The project will be LV Collective’s second student housing project in Midtown, following an 168-unit building along Spring Street that was completed earlier this summer.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza1h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
2h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
29m ago

Credit: John Spink

Expect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Expect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
It’s as cold as it’s been since March
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett County asking residents to help design communities
1h ago
TAP HERE for more from AJC’s columnist Bill Torpy
2h ago
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
17h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top