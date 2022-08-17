37-story residential tower proposed for Midtown lot near Fox Theatre

A developer is pitching plans for a 37-story tower in the heart of Midtown.
LV Collective recently submitted plans to build the tower on a 1-acre lot that’s two blocks north of the Fox Theatre. The property, located at 736 Peachtree Street, is currently a parking lot, but the Austin, Texas-based developer envisions a skyscraper that would become one of the tallest in the area.
The proposal includes 480 apartments across the upper 27 floors, nearly 490 parking spots, a pet room spa, an amenity floor and a ground-floor café. Last week, the Midtown Development Review Committee signaled support for the proposal and asked the developer to provide more details on certain design aspects.
A LV Collective representative declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution until the project clears its initial hurdles, which include the developer purchasing the land. Fulton County property records show the land is currently owned by West Peachtree Ventures LLC and last sold for $8 million in 1999.
LV Collective has another Midtown project under construction. A 24-story student housing tower called Whistler is expected to open next year, and its 168 units will be targeted at Georgia Tech students. It’s located at 850 Spring Street, roughly three blocks away from the proposed Peachtree Street site.
The Midtown Development Review Committee makes recommendations to the Atlanta Office of Zoning and Development, which would have to approve the final site plan.
