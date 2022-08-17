37-story residential tower proposed for Midtown lot near Fox Theatre

The proposal includes 480 apartments across the upper 27 floors, nearly 490 parking spots, a pet room spa, an amenity floor and a ground-floor café. Last week, the Midtown Development Review Committee signaled support for the proposal and asked the developer to provide more details on certain design aspects.

A LV Collective representative declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution until the project clears its initial hurdles, which include the developer purchasing the land. Fulton County property records show the land is currently owned by West Peachtree Ventures LLC and last sold for $8 million in 1999.