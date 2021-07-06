ajc logo
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder in DeKalb double shooting

Hakeem Ross was charged with two counts of malice murder.
Hakeem Ross was charged with two counts of malice murder.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Stone Mountain man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead at a DeKalb County gas station in early April.

Hakeem Ross, 29, was taken into custody at a Powder Springs residence on two charges of malice murder in the double shooting of Jamitre Weaver and Gerico Floyd, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said Tuesday.

Ross and Weaver were involved in an argument April 8 at a gas station at the intersection of Redan and Panola roads when gunfire erupted, Williams said.

Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene. Floyd was taken to Emory Hillandale Hospital, where he died, Williams said.

Ross was arrested without incident. He is being held at the DeKalb jail without bond, online records show.

