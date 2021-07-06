Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder in DeKalb double shooting

Hakeem Ross, 29, was taken into custody at a Powder Springs residence on two charges of malice murder in the double shooting of Jamitre Weaver and Gerico Floyd, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said Tuesday.

Ross and Weaver were involved in an argument April 8 at a gas station at the intersection of Redan and Panola roads when gunfire erupted, Williams said.