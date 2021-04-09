2 dead in shootout at DeKalb County gas station

Two men are dead after an argument outside a DeKalb County gas station Thursday night ended in a gun battle, Channel 2 Action News reported.
DeKalb police told the news station the two victims were found injured about 11 p.m. at the Citgo at the intersection of Redan and Panola roads. They were rushed to a hospital, where they died.
Their names were not released.
Detectives worked through the night to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to Channel 2. They did not believe any one else was involved.
At least 15 shell casings were seen in the parking lot of the gas station, the news station reported.
Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.