Older voters, and those with disabilities, may skip voting lines

However, people over the age of 75 and those with physical disabilities are allowed to skip voting lines in Georgia. According to the Secretary of State’s office, people in those categories can notify a poll worker when they arrive at their polling place between 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to simply move to the front of the line. Polling places are open in Georgia from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The policy has created frustration for some voters who saw signage at their polling places only after waiting in line for multiple hours. Diana Kiehl, a voter in Savannah, said she waited for two and a half hours Friday before seeing a notice posted outside of her polling place that some voters could skip the line.