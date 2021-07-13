Second man arrested on murder charge in December shooting in Decatur

Gray was shot and killed on Dec. 22 outside of a home on Wake Forest Road in Decatur, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. According to a GoFundMe page set up in honor of Gray, he was leaving a friend’s house where they had been playing video games. The shooting took place less than 20 minutes from Gray’s family home, his sister said.

In a separate Barnes was arrested in February on charges related to the October armed robbery and shooting death of 20-year-old Donovan Durham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Barnes was released on $100,000 bond after less than a month in jail, according to online court records.

Barnes’ previous arrest came after another man, 20-year-old Bishop Wilson, surrendered on a murder charge in connection with Durham’s death, the AJC reported. Wilson remains in jail without bond, online records show.

According to the terms of Barnes’ bond order, he was required to wear an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest except for school, legal and medical appointments. Barnes was also forbidden from possessing any weapons.

