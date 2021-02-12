X

17-year-old charged with murder in October shooting, robbery in DeKalb

Bishop Wilson (left) and Chevaz Barnes have both been charged with murder and armed robbery in an October shooting, according to police.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in an October shooting death and armed robbery, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday.

Chevaz Mekhi Barnes of Decatur was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the Oct. 30 death of 20-year-old Donovan Durham, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said. Barnes is the second suspect charged with murder and armed robbery in the case.

Investigators believe Durham was killed during what was supposed to be the sale of a weapon on Biffle Road in Stone Mountain. Instead, Durham’s vehicle and cash were stolen and he was shot and killed, according to police.

On Jan. 31, Bishop Wilson, 20, surrendered and was arrested, police said.

Late Friday, both Barnes and Wilson were being held without bond at the DeKalb jail, booking records show.

