17-year-old charged with murder in October shooting, robbery in DeKalb

Chevaz Mekhi Barnes of Decatur was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the Oct. 30 death of 20-year-old Donovan Durham, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said. Barnes is the second suspect charged with murder and armed robbery in the case.

Investigators believe Durham was killed during what was supposed to be the sale of a weapon on Biffle Road in Stone Mountain. Instead, Durham’s vehicle and cash were stolen and he was shot and killed, according to police.