Roswell police investigating kidnapping attempt

A Roswell woman may have narrowly escaped a dangerous situation Wednesday afternoon when police say a man approached her and her baby, grabbed her arm, then fled when she screamed.
The woman called police after her interaction around 4:45 p.m. with the man outside of her home in the Avia Riverside apartment complex, Roswell police Detective Sean Thompson said in a news release.
According to the initial investigation, the man was in the breezeway by the woman’s apartment and began asking questions.
“He was asking me like, ‘Is your husband home?’” the victim told Channel 2 Action News in an interview in which she asked to remain anonymous. “‘Oh, no, I don’t think your husband is home. You’re here home by yourself. How would you be outside by yourself with your daughter in a stroller?’”
The man grabbed the woman by her elbow and began pulling her toward him, but she screamed and he let go, Thompson said. The man fled to a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, jumping into the passenger side before it sped away.
The man was gone by the time police arrived, but the victim hopes to see justice served.
“I do want him arrested,” she told Channel 2. “I do want to teach him a lesson. Because the way he did it for me, that’s not the right thing.”