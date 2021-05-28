Roswell police investigating kidnapping attempt

The man grabbed the woman by her elbow and began pulling her toward him, but she screamed and he let go, Thompson said. The man fled to a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, jumping into the passenger side before it sped away.

The man was gone by the time police arrived, but the victim hopes to see justice served.

“I do want him arrested,” she told Channel 2. “I do want to teach him a lesson. Because the way he did it for me, that’s not the right thing.”