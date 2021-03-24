Rockdale sheriff: Driver arrested near scene of hit-and-run that killed boy on bike

The two boys were riding their bikes on Ebenezer Road when the 10-year-old was hit near the entrance to a day care. The sheriff did not say if the boys were riding in the road, but he acknowledged there is a small section of sidewalk between the day care and a gas station on the corner of Ebenezer and Ga. 138.

The 12-year-old said the person who hit his friend was driving a car like his grandfather’s, a Camry. The damage to the woman’s Camry is consistent with their investigation, according to Levett.

“It is a tragedy to strike any human being or anyone, especially a child,” he said. “But to leave the scene of an accident when you strike someone is just not acceptable, in my mind, in my heart or in my county, or in any county for that fact.”

The woman was still being held in the county jail Wednesday. She is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, but Levett said more charges are possible. There was no indication of substance abuse, he said.

Bruce McNair, the 10-year-old’s grandfather, said the recently family moved to the area and his grandson had just started attending school in person. Despite his short tenure, the boy’s bus driver came to their home to express her condolences to the family, McNair said during the news conference.

“In the position that she’s in, she told us that she can tell the good ones,” he said through tears. “He was a good one.”