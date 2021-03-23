10-year-old on bike killed in Rockdale County hit-and-run

Rockdale County deputies are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle Monday evening before leaving the scene.
The fatal hit-and-run occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Cherry Hill Lane, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Kyana Jackson said Tuesday. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a witness description and evidence left at the scene, investigators believe the car that struck the boy was a silver or light-colored Toyota sedan, likely a Camry or a Solara. Authorities have not released any surveillance photos of the vehicle.
“Unfortunately, the person didn’t stop,” Jackson said. “(They) had to have known that they hit something or someone.”
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 770-278-8188.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.