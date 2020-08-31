Robins AFB civilian contractor arrested on child porn charges

A Middle Georgia man has been charged with four counts of child pornography.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brandon Kersey Borah, 30, was charged in Houston County by the bureau’s child exploitation and computer crimes unit.
Police began investigating Borah’s internet activity after a report was received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children related to Borah’s alleged online sharing of child pornography.
Borah’s Peach County home was then searched by local and U.S. Air Force special investigations personnel.
Borah was employed as a civilian electronics engineer at Robins Air Force Base at the time of the search.
Borah is facing charges in Houston County due to the location of the uploaded content.