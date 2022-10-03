Rivian increases production in third quarter

California-based Rivian said Monday the third quarter production number is “in line with the company’s expectations,” and Rivian affirmed it will hit its 25,000 production quota.

Rivian would need to produce nearly 10,700 vehicles before the end of December to meet its goal, a 45% increase over the third quarter figures.

Currently, all Rivian manufacturing takes place at its factory in Normal, Illinois, but the company is hinging its long-term future on ramping up vehicle production in Georgia.

The proposed 16-million-square-foot Georgia plant is expected to manufacture a new vehicle model, the R2 crossover, starting in 2025. The vehicle will be sold at a lower price than the company’s current consumer models — the R1T and R1S — and they’re crucial to expanding Rivian’s customer base.

However, the company’s plans suffered a major legal setback last week.

On Thursday, a Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to woo Rivian to Georgia. The ruling — a victory for a local grassroots group opposing the factory — comes weeks before company and state leaders anticipated holding a ceremonial groundbreaking for the planned factory.

The ruling will likely be appealed, and both state and local officials said they “intend to work with Rivian to move this project forward and see it through to completion.”

A Rivian representative declined to comment.

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to the company. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.