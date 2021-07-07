BREAKING: Police identify 3rd victim in Cobb golf course shooting

In a statement released Tuesday, police said they believe Siller “happened upon a crime in progress.”

“It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place,” police said.

Siller is survived by his wife and two sons. A GoFundMe page created to help the family with expenses has raised more than $580,000 as donations pour in from across the country.

The suspect remains at large. Officials described him as 6-foot-1 with long hair, last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants. The country club is located along McCollum Parkway, near Kennesaw State University’s main campus.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb County Police detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

