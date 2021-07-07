ajc logo
BREAKING: Police identify 3rd victim in Cobb golf course shooting

Police have identified 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California as the third victim in the Pinetree Country Club fatal shooting.
Police have identified 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California as the third victim in the Pinetree Country Club fatal shooting.

By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cobb County police have identified a California man as the third victim in the Kennesaw-area country club shooting Saturday afternoon that left two others dead, including a golf pro.

Henry Valdez, 46, was found dead in the bed of a truck at Pinetree Country Club, police said. The other two men had previously been identified as 46-year-old Gene Siller, the golf pro at the country club, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Valdez and Pierson were found dead in the bed of a Ram 3500 with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. Pierson was the registered owner of the truck. Police have not said if the two victims knew each other.

Investigators say the men “appear to have no relation to (Pinetree Country Club).” Police said it’s too early in the investigation to speculate about a motive.

Siller went to the green on the 10th hole to check on a pickup truck that had driven onto the course. Shortly after, he was shot and killed, police said.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said they believe Siller “happened upon a crime in progress.”

“It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place,” police said.

Siller is survived by his wife and two sons. A GoFundMe page created to help the family with expenses has raised more than $580,000 as donations pour in from across the country.

The suspect remains at large. Officials described him as 6-foot-1 with long hair, last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants. The country club is located along McCollum Parkway, near Kennesaw State University’s main campus.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb County Police detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

