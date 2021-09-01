Restaurant owned by DeKalb commissioner’s family closes due to staffing shortage

Despite closing, Cochran-Johnson said it might not be the last time locals get a chance to eat her aunt’s cooking, which focused on seafood and southern staples.

“We plan to work alongside (the new owners) as they open the doors and possibly hold Annie’s Crab Kingdom pop-ups one Sunday each month at the location, since they will be closed on Sundays.”

Annie’s Crab Kingdom was among the 138 small businesses that received pandemic relief funds from Stonecrest — a program mired in scandal following a bombshell report alleging financial misuse and mismanagement by elected officials and city staff members. The restaurant received $25,000. No questions have been raised about Annie’s grant and Acting City Manager Janice Allen Jackson previously told the AJC that recipients — most of whom are not implicated in the report — will not be asked to return their awards.

Explore Pandemic relief meant for Stonecrest businesses lost in city hall turmoil

Cochran-Johnson, who previously said she trusted investigators would parse out what took place regarding the relief program, said the restaurant was a worthwhile endeavor for her family.

“The restaurant was a great experience and the relationships that were made mean everything to us,” she said. “Both Annie and I love the community and not seeing many of the customers weekly will be hard for us all.”