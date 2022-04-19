ajc logo
X

Residents slam state’s handling of Rivian project at public meeting

John Eunice, the deputy director Georgia's Environmental Protection Division, listens as Oconee County resident Edwin Snell, addresses the site design and environmental committee about the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
John Eunice, the deputy director Georgia's Environmental Protection Division, listens as Oconee County resident Edwin Snell, addresses the site design and environmental committee about the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The company has not filed applications for any environmental permits yet, state agency says

Members of a state committee got an earful Monday evening from upset residents who live near the site of the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle factory, many saying they don’t trust state officials over the secrecy surrounding the project.

Tensions were high as residents, many wearing anti-Rivian buttons and stickers, had their first chance to speak to one of the committees the state established to gather public input.

Monday’s meeting was supposed to address site design and environmental concerns, but several speakers complained they still know few details about Rivian’s plans four months after the company’s intentions were officially revealed.

Residents received few answers in the two-hour meeting.

“This committee is supposedly tasked with ensuring compliance with local, state and federal ordinances, but we don’t even know what the project looks like yet,” said Jaclyn Brass, an attorney representing opposition group Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation Inc.

Rivian announced it was coming to Georgia last December and plans to break ground this summer. The company has said it hopes to begin vehicle production in 2024 at the factory slated to be built along I-20 about an hour east of Atlanta between the towns of Rutledge and Social Circle. The factory is expected to employ 7,500 workers.

State leaders have hailed Rivian, which Gov. Brian Kemp has called the state’s biggest economic development project. Some local business and school officials have also expressed support, but local resident opposition to the plant has built since it was announced.

Many speakers Monday voiced concerns about possible well water contamination, light pollution, and the disruption of wildlife habitats and farmland for heavy industry.

However, the overarching theme expressed was a deep distrust of the process that brought the plant to rural northeast Georgia and a fear that it could irreparably change their small towns.

“This is not a little deal,” said Edwin Snell, a resident of nearby Oconee County. “And to have it sprung on us after all these NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) and secret meetings, can you not understand why we don’t trust you?”

John Eunice, the deputy director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, said that he did not know when Rivian will file applications for the various environmental permits it needs to construct its facility. But Eunice vowed that they would be vetted rigorously.

The meeting at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe drew dozens and was the first of four planned of the site design and environmental committee. The state plans four meetings each with three other committees tasked with examining quality of life, workforce and local business engagement issues.

Combined ShapeCaption
Rivian opponent Marcia Stephens, Rutledge, center, listens intently while the Site Design and Environmental committee takes public comments concerning the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Rivian opponent Marcia Stephens, Rutledge, center, listens intently while the Site Design and Environmental committee takes public comments concerning the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Rivian opponent Marcia Stephens, Rutledge, center, listens intently while the Site Design and Environmental committee takes public comments concerning the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Monroe. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The committees are structured to accept public remarks in the first hearing, the second meetings are designed as working groups, before a third meeting where public comment again will be heard. The committees are expected to complete their work in their fourth meetings.

State officials had said they would allot only 30 minutes for public comment on Monday, but residents spoke for about an hour-and-a-half.

A Rivian executive was present via video conference but did not speak during the hearing.

A spokesperson for Rivian said the meeting was a valuable opportunity for the company to gather input and committed to sharing details of their plans for the site once they are complete and “meet our own high design and environmental standards.” They also said they would host a series of informational events later this year to provide more details on their sustainability goals and other aspects of the project.

In February, the state of Georgia took control of the Rivian site and withdrew local rezoning applications, smoothing the path for the project to move forward. The environment and site design committee that convened Monday — along with three others panels — were created to solicit public input after the state stepped in.

The Rivian plant has become a hot-button issue in Walton and Morgan and surrounding counties. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp for the Republican nomination, has also tried to make it a wedge issue in the governor’s race. But it’s unclear if the issue will gain traction statewide ahead of the May 24 primary.

There are three more meetings on the project’s environmental impact and design scheduled for next month.

Dates have not been set for meetings of the three other committees.

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to it. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks
March 26, 2022 Commerce - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board favors districtwide fixes over Druid Hills repairs
4h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
3h ago
A'hmaud Griffin (left) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin from an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The 4-month-old boy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
1h ago
A'hmaud Griffin (left) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin from an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The 4-month-old boy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
1h ago
Tuesday morning off to a chilly start

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly but sunny before big midweek warmup
2h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett to hold event Saturday for recycling, paper shredding
2h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
19h ago
VA proposes massive changes to health-care system in Georgia
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
23h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
19h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top