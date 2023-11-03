Republican legislators propose new Gwinnett County city

Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, plans to file legislation that would create the county’s second most populous city, tentatively named Mill Creek. He said the new city would allow residents there to have a better control over development.

“There’s been constant feedback that I’ve received from residents that Gwinnett County government has not been responsive to the concerns expressed about development proposals in this part of the county,” Efstration told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This proposal would allow city council members to represent districts with less than 10,000 residents and allow for far greater responsiveness to the concerns raised and the needs of the community.”

Efstration said he continues to take input on the proposed name, which could change. The city would include the Hamilton Mill neighborhood, where many are fighting a proposed mixed-use development, approved by county staff, that plans for 700 apartments.

A press conference is scheduled for noon today in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mill Swim and Tennis Park. State Sen. Clint Dixon, a Buford Republican who supports the proposed city, is expected to attend.

The event will also feature Hamilton Mill residents who have organized to oppose the mixed-use development, and state Rep. Farooq Mughal, D-Dacula, who would not live in the new city.

The new city’s borders would stop at the county line and the city of Braselton to the north and east. The western and southern borders would match the borders of Efstsration’s district, roughly along Ridge and Hamilton Mill roads, Braselton Highway, then Auburn and Bailey Woods roads. Between 32,000 and 40,000 people would live there, including Efstration, he said. Most of it would be in his district, though a portion near Braselton would lie in the district of state Rep. Derrick McCollum, R-Gainesville.

Efstration said he is still working through the timeline for introducing the bill. If it passes, residents within the city’s proposed borders would vote in a referendum on whether to establish it.

Cityhood movements in wealthy parts of other counties grabbed attention in the past two years, but failed. Voters in Cobb County rejected efforts to incorporate Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Vinings. The state Senate jettisoned the movement to create a new city out of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Voters in a more diverse and less affluent area of southern Cobb last year did ratify the new city of Mableton.

Gwinnett County’s newest city is its largest, Peachtree Corners, which incorporated in 2012.

Under the current proposal, the city of Mill Creek would have five council members, including a mayor selected from among them. They would control planning and zoning decisions in an area increasingly opposed to dense growth. The new city would negotiate with Gwinnett County for other services including police, fire, water and sewer.

As Gwinnett County continues its population boom, new housing is being proposed in exurban northeastern Gwinnett. Neighbors say the county is supporting developments that don’t take into consideration a lack of infrastructure to support dramatic population increases, leading to traffic congestion and school overcrowding.

Each Gwinnett County commissioner represents about 250,000 constituents. The Republican-controlled state Legislature dramatically rezoned the county last year, creating a new northern district that elected the county commission’s only Republican. Proponents of the controversial new district lines cited development among their concerns.

“This is not a statement that we are anti-growth,” Efstration said. “We just want responsible growth.”