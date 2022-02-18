New Gwinnett County commission and school board maps signed into law

The county commission map passed the General Assembly a week ago after it was redrawn by Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, who drastically changed the map introduced by the Democratic majority of the Gwinnett legislative delegation.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years by law based on the latest census results. The General Assembly typically defers to local delegations in approving local maps. Democrats blasted Republicans’ deviation from that process in Gwinnett, which in the past four years flipped from a completely Republican commission to a completely Democratic one.