Gwinnett’s Seckinger High School opens for first time

Elementary schools had just kindergarteners and first graders, middle schools had sixth graders and high school had freshmen. Students in other grades had a digital day Wednesday. They will have their first day of in-person class Thursday.

Seckinger and its feeder elementary and middle schools make up Gwinnett’s first cluster built around an academic theme — artificial intelligence.

The schools will have A.I. and computer science components, and issues such as the ethics and expansion of A.I. may be incorporated into English and social studies classes. In high school, students can apply their A.I. knowledge to a focus on humanities, international business or advanced science and technology.

The new school is named after former Gwinnett school board member Daniel Seckinger.

It will have about 1,500 students this year who were previously zoned for Mill Creek or Mountain View high schools. Its capacity is about 2,800 students.

Teachers throughout the district wore masks as they greeted students — students, however, have the option of wearing one or not. Gwinnett’s mask rules are based on community transmission levels of COVID-19 reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since mid-July, the county has had a “high” level. The CDC updates county levels weekly. Once Gwinnett’s transmission level is medium or low, the district will lift the staff mask requirement.