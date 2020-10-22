Arby’s restaurants are returning to Mexico, with local flair

The Sandy Springs-based fast-food chain said it hopes to open “several hundred” restaurants in Mexico in the coming years. On Thursday, the first of them officially opened in Guadalajara. A second location is slated to open early next year, according to an email from a company spokesperson.

The company and franchisee Key Spot Group, part of Gruncorp, said extensive testing was done on menu options with Mexican tastes in mind. Additions include sandwiches with pulled pork, pork belly and avocados.