These are Atlanta’s hottest neighborhoods for 2020, Redfin says

Browns Mill Park

Homes in this neighborhood south of Atlanta have a median sale price of $155,000 (compared to the Atlanta median sale price of $249,000). According to Redfin, 37.5% of the homes there sell above the list price and stay on the market about 19 days. Niche.com says Browns Mill Park has a population of 7,386, and gives the neighborhood an overall grade of C.

Garden Hills

Garden Hills homes are usually on the market much longer (65 days), but that's because they cost so much more (median sale price of $594,500). Garden Hills is in the heart of Buckhead, between Peachtree and Piedmont roads. It is known for its "neighborhood activities and events including festive holiday parties, a garden club and an active civic association," ansleyatlanta.com wrote. Niche.com gives it an overall grade of A+.

Centennial Lakes

The Centennial Lakes neighborhood in Acworth has "million-dollar facilities," including a clubhouse, junior Olympic pool with a water slide, six tennis courts, a basketball court and a beach volleyball court, its homeowners association says. Homes, which have a median sale price of $290,000, stay on the market about 27 days, according to Redfin, with 20% selling above the list price.

