These are Atlanta’s hottest neighborhoods for 2020, Redfin says

Garden Hills is a “popular historic neighborhood featuring winding tree-lined streets, landscaped traffic islands and an eclectic mix of homes,” ansleyatlanta.com wrote. It’s also one of the hottest Atlanta neighborhoods for 2020.
Real estate website Redfin developed its national 2020 watch list by identifying neighborhoods with the greatest year-over-year growth on its site and by speaking with agents about what areas are seeing rising interest from homebuyers.
No Georgia cities made the national list, but Redfin also determined the three hottest neighborhoods in some of the country’s largest metro areas, including Atlanta.
Browns Mill Park
Homes in this neighborhood south of Atlanta have a median sale price of $155,000 (compared to the Atlanta median sale price of $249,000). According to Redfin, 37.5% of the homes there sell above the list price and stay on the market about 19 days. Niche.com says Browns Mill Park has a population of 7,386, and gives the neighborhood an overall grade of C.
Garden Hills
Garden Hills homes are usually on the market much longer (65 days), but that's because they cost so much more (median sale price of $594,500). Garden Hills is in the heart of Buckhead, between Peachtree and Piedmont roads. It is known for its "neighborhood activities and events including festive holiday parties, a garden club and an active civic association," ansleyatlanta.com wrote. Niche.com gives it an overall grade of A+.
Centennial Lakes
The Centennial Lakes neighborhood in Acworth has "million-dollar facilities," including a clubhouse, junior Olympic pool with a water slide, six tennis courts, a basketball court and a beach volleyball court, its homeowners association says. Homes, which have a median sale price of $290,000, stay on the market about 27 days, according to Redfin, with 20% selling above the list price.
» Ranking of worst cities to live in includes 5 in Georgia
» 5 top Atlanta neighborhoods for new homeowners, per Owners.com