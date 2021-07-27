REACTION: Spa shooter’s sentence brings ‘some measure of peace’ to families, Asian community

The agreement spares him a death sentence, though that possibility remains in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis said she will seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old defendant. Regardless, the deal with Cherokee prosecutors ensures Long will spend the remainder of his life in prison, without parole.

Explore Spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee slayings

Some praised the lifetime sentence, while others voiced concern that the district attorney’s office did not file hate crime charges against Long.

“I am heavily disappointed by the absence of hate crime charges by DA Shannon Wallace as the intentions and targets were clear,” biologist and metro Atlanta resident Terianne Wong told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a text message. “Just as all terrorists intend, (Long) caused tremendous pain/trauma to our communities and the victims’ families with his misogynistic violence on American soil.”

Here’s what other leaders said about the plea deal and sentence.

Georgia Sen. Michelle Au: ”On what may be an incredibly difficult day for those affected by the March 16th shootings, I am holding the families and our communities in my thoughts, and hope today’s events bring some measure of peace.“

“What justice looks like in the long term, however, results from not any one decision, but from continued attention, work and commitment to addressing violence and discrimination. And the work we continue to do together is what truly transformative justice looks like.”

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux: ”Nothing can bring back the lives that were lost in the Atlanta spa shootings, but the life sentence is an important first step towards accountability and repairing our community. In addition, I would like to see these crimes fully investigated under the state’s newly enacted hate crimes bill. As violence against our AAPI community continues to rise, it is essential that any racially motivated attacks be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Xavier Kim, managing director of the Asian American Resource Center: “He will live his life in prison and I am hoping he looks back and reflects on what he has done to the victims, the families of the victims and to the entire community.”

Sue Ann Hong, president and CEO of the Center for Asian Pacific American Women: ”He’s here all talking about himself and his issues. I get that, but I’m surprised he didn’t lead with ‘I know I hurt people. I killed somebody. I hurt families.’ I saw nothing of that in here. I don’t get it.“

”To me, you were targeting these specific establishments, which are predominantly Asian. From my perspective, that’s the biggest thing that stands out. It was deliberate.“

Stephanie Cho, executive director for the civil rights group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta: “This person inflicted so much pain into the Asian American community, not just in Georgia but nationwide, and I don’t know if this is considered justice because his actions, his accountability and his words we haven’t heard. I don’t know if he takes real accountability for what he’s done.”

State Sen. Sheikh Rahman: “I think you’re going to get a little bit of comfort in the community. They’re definitely going to think that if something happens to us, there is going to be justice or something will happen. We as community leaders and as legislators, we came together and did the best we could to amplify and ask for justice.”

Ed Sohn, Atlanta-based attorney: “The Asian community may be ready to move forward, but that’s easier said than done because so many questions linger. Does the theory of sex addiction and strict religious upbringing preclude any presence of racial hate? I can tell you that regardless of how the court treated this, the Asian community feels less safe today in Atlanta than it did before these shootings.“

”Someone needs to recognize this unique impact to the AAPI community, not just in the criminal justice system but for the people who will be picking up the pieces. Who will care for the survivors of these tragedies? Who will walk with empathy with those who are hurting, and who will do the hard work of preventing the next Robert Long, the next act of violence? The devastated families here, and our shocked Asian community that stands with them, will be navigating fallout years after these cases are concluded. Collectively, we may forgive, but we cannot afford to forget. We must take action.”