Local Korean business, civic leaders: ‘We deserve a right to safety’

“As Georgia residents and taxpayers — not foreigners — we deserve a right to safety from crime or violence at work and home,” said Kang, reading from the committee’s prepared statement.

The group is asking law enforcement to temporarily increase their presence in local neighborhoods with large Asian populations and to finish their investigation of the shootings swiftly and transparently. On Wednesday, police in Gwinnett County said they had begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses.

People who spoke at the press conference also asked local officials to work with the region’s Korean and Asian community leaders when formulating their response to this week’s events while taking into account language barriers and cultural differences.

Andy Kim, president of the Atlanta chapter of the Korean American Restaurant Association, said his organization launched a 24-hour hotline on Thursday morning for restaurant owners in need of emergency interpretation services if their shops are targeted.

“They’re afraid,” Kim said of his association’s more than 1,500 members.

About 6% of metro Atlanta’s population is Asian. In Gwinnett County, it’s nearly 12%, according to analysis of U.S. Census data by the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Ching Hsia said she’s ratcheted up safety procedures at her Buford Highway restaurant, Yen Jing, this week. She now locks the doors when her staff is cleaning up at the end of the night and is more mindful of the customers that walk through the door. She said she’s looking at adding more cameras to the restaurant’s closed-circuit television system and has urged her mother, who helps Hsia and her sister run the business, not to go out by herself.

“We make sure that the three of us always go to work together and leave work together and nobody’s alone,” said Hsia.

Hsia, who grew up along Buford Highway after emigrating from South Korea at age 9, said she’s seen an increase in harassment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have prank called the restaurant asking if they served bat soup — referring to a long-discredited internet rumor about the origins of the coronavirus — and some customers have been belligerent in their refusal to wear masks, with one arguing that they shouldn’t have to since “it was you guys that brought the virus over here,” Hsia recalled.

“After COVID happened, it’s like the whole world is almost against you, mainly because you’re Asian,” she said.

The group Stop AAPI Hate recorded nearly 3,800 hate incidents across the country against Asian Americans between March 2020 and February 2021. More than two-thirds of those instances involved verbal harassment, and women reported hate incidents 2.3 times more than men.

Michael Park, co-owner of a commercial insurance company in Duluth, home to many Korean businesses, said he hasn’t changed any procedures.

But he added that he’s being more vigilant and careful, especially when it comes to his neighbors and elderly parents. Park has a kindergarten-aged daughter and a second child on the way, and he said Tuesday’s events have him thinking about having “the talk” about race sooner rather than later.

“I didn’t think I was going to have to have this racial conversation this soon,” he said. “You just aren’t prepared to have it with a 5-year-old.”