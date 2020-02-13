Rap impostor sentenced to 7 years in prison

“For several weeks, these men defrauded multiple businesses by posing as famous musical artists and their retinue,” Estes said in a news release. “Thanks to an alert hotel clerk, their phony hit parade came to an abrupt halt.”

In court documents and testimony, Barnes-Burpo and Washington admitted they falsely portrayed themselves as being affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan as early as September 2019.

They used those fictitious representations along with fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent luxury limousines and defraud hotels, caterers and production studios of thousands of dollars in goods and services in multiple cities, primarily in the Southeast, according to the news release.

The scam unraveled Nov. 21, 2019, when staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious and alerted the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“Hopefully, some of the businesses that were defrauded by this scam will be able to recoup some of their losses as a result of this sentence,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “This is what happens when you seek a fleeting moment of fame at the expense of others. Neither law enforcement nor the community will tolerate it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.