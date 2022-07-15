Ralston testifies before Fulton grand jury investigating 2020 election

At the time, the three Republicans said any attempts to change the state’s election laws in the middle of contentious U.S. Senate runoffs “will not have any impact on an ongoing election and would only result in endless litigation.”

That led to mounting pressure from Trump urging the state’s Republican leaders to reverse course. Trump lobbied Kemp to call a special legislative session ahead of a December 2020 rally in Valdosta and dialed up Ralston in what the speaker has described as a “very pleasant” 15-minute conversation.

Ralston told the news outlet Fetch Your News that Trump called him on Dec. 7, 2020 and asked about “whether there was still a path forward” for him to win Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes.

In the interview, which went little noticed at the time, Ralston said Trump asked for a special session to undo Biden’s win in Georgia. He also floated a legal strategy hatched by former law professor John Eastman in which state legislators would pick an alternate slate of Republican electors.

Ralston said he expressed skepticism about the plans, especially the likelihood of a legislative session.

“I shared with him my belief that based on the understanding I have of Georgia law that it was going to be very much an uphill battle,” Ralston told the outlet.

State law allows legislators to bring themselves in for a special session without the governor’s approval with a three-fifths vote, though that would have required significant Democratic support.

A link to the original Fetch Your News interview appears to have been removed, but the conservative news outlet Georgia Star News transcribed Ralston’s conversation with reporter Brian K. Pritchard. In an interview Thursday, Pritchard confirmed the account of the interview.

A Ralston spokesman didn’t dispute Ralston’s comments from the interview, which also recounted that he was contacted by Giuliani.

Ralston, whose testimony was first reported by Fox 5 News, is among a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers of interest to prosecutors.

The grand jury has already heard testimony from the state’s other top GOP leaders, including Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr. Gov. Brian Kemp is slated to record a sworn statement for the grand jury later this month.

And jurors have heard from Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen and states Elena Parent and Jen Jordan on special state legislative hearings that featured conspiracy-laden testimony from Giuliani and other Trump allies that promoted falsehoods about Georgia’s vote.

Staff writer Bill Rankin contributed to this report.