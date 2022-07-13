Graham moves to quash Fulton subpoena in Trump probe

In their motion to quash, Graham’s attorney’s said the senator’s conversations with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office were relevant to his oversight responsibilities at the time as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senator Graham has been concerned about election security and ensuring that absentee voting procedures are secure long before the 2020 election,” Graham’s lawyers wrote.

The attorneys also argued that the Trump ally was protected by sovereign immunity given his role as a federal officer and that “no extraordinary circumstances exist for compelling his testimony.”

They asked for an “expedited” hearing to quash the subpoena before a federal judge. A spokesman for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Graham’s lawyers said they were told by Fulton prosecutors that the senator is not a target in the investigation.

Willis said her team has informed multiple people that they were the target of her investigation but declined to identify those people in an interview with the AJC late last week.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.