Graham moves to quash Fulton subpoena in Trump probe

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham urged a federal judge to quash a Fulton County subpoena seeking his testimony before the special grand jury examining potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court for South Carolina’s Anderson Division, lawyers for the Republican senator argued that the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause shields Graham from answering questions about his conduct in the weeks following the 2020 elections.
A Fulton judge signed an order last week compelling Graham and six other Trump allies to travel to Atlanta in July or August to testify before the special grand jury. The judge ruled that all seven were “necessary and material” witnesses to the Fulton investigation, which was launched in February 2021.
Graham’s subpoena alleges that he called the Georgia Secretary of State’s office twice in the weeks following the November 2020 elections “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”
Graham has long insisted that he did nothing wrong.
In their motion to quash, Graham’s attorney’s said the senator’s conversations with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office were relevant to his oversight responsibilities at the time as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Senator Graham has been concerned about election security and ensuring that absentee voting procedures are secure long before the 2020 election,” Graham’s lawyers wrote.
The attorneys also argued that the Trump ally was protected by sovereign immunity given his role as a federal officer and that “no extraordinary circumstances exist for compelling his testimony.”
They asked for an “expedited” hearing to quash the subpoena before a federal judge. A spokesman for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Graham’s lawyers said they were told by Fulton prosecutors that the senator is not a target in the investigation.
Willis said her team has informed multiple people that they were the target of her investigation but declined to identify those people in an interview with the AJC late last week.
This is a developing story. Please return for updates.
