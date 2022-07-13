ajc logo
X

Graham moves to quash Fulton subpoena in Trump probe

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham urged a federal judge to quash a Fulton County subpoena seeking his testimony before the special grand jury examining potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for South Carolina’s Anderson Division, lawyers for the Republican senator argued that the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause shields Graham from answering questions about his conduct in the weeks following the 2020 elections.

A Fulton judge signed an order last week compelling Graham and six other Trump allies to travel to Atlanta in July or August to testify before the special grand jury. The judge ruled that all seven were “necessary and material” witnesses to the Fulton investigation, which was launched in February 2021.

Graham’s subpoena alleges that he called the Georgia Secretary of State’s office twice in the weeks following the November 2020 elections “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Graham has long insisted that he did nothing wrong.

In their motion to quash, Graham’s attorney’s said the senator’s conversations with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office were relevant to his oversight responsibilities at the time as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senator Graham has been concerned about election security and ensuring that absentee voting procedures are secure long before the 2020 election,” Graham’s lawyers wrote.

The attorneys also argued that the Trump ally was protected by sovereign immunity given his role as a federal officer and that “no extraordinary circumstances exist for compelling his testimony.”

They asked for an “expedited” hearing to quash the subpoena before a federal judge. A spokesman for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Graham’s lawyers said they were told by Fulton prosecutors that the senator is not a target in the investigation.

Willis said her team has informed multiple people that they were the target of her investigation but declined to identify those people in an interview with the AJC late last week.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester captures Monroe Invitational9h ago
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership
20h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
6h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
3h ago
The Latest
Black church leaders launch large Georgia voting rights group
4h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
6h ago
Two dozen candidates, including four Democratic nominees, agree to ethics fines
10h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
3h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top