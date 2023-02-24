Quick-thinking neighbors help rescue Cherokee couple from burning home

They didn’t know anyone when they moved into the Knotts Landing community. Carrying gift baskets and homemade potpies, neighbors introduced themselves. Some encouraged Lexi to join them for their morning walks. Others invited the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, to playdates with their children.

“It was crazy. I thought it was just in the movies, do you know what I mean? In Cali, you don’t even know your neighbor’s name,” said Aguirre, a Norfolk Southern train dispatcher. “We thought we were lucky.”

His neighbors rushed to his rescue Feb. 18.

Chuck Smith, a retired postal worker who lives across the street, was watching TV when he heard the smoke alarms and cries for help. He glanced outside and saw Aguirre’s living room was on fire. Smith dialed 911 and headed across the street. His neighbor, Patty Crawford, heard the alarms, too. She grabbed her family’s Little Giant extension ladder and handed it to Smith. He handed her his phone so she could stay on the call with the emergency dispatcher. Smith placed the ladder up against Aguirre’s home and helped the couple down. Firefighters arrived around the same time.

The blaze remains under investigation, according to Woodstock and Cherokee County fire officials. Aguirre said it’s possible it started after a lamp tipped over on his daughter’s toy bucket in their living room. He is thankful both of his kids were not home that night. His daughter was sleeping over at her grandmother’s house, while his 16-year-old son, Kameron, was at a church camp.

Friends are giving the family a place to stay while the home undergoes extensive repairs. And neighbors have given the Aguirre family clothes, toys and gift cards from Walmart and Target.

Aguirre said his home is well-insured, so he plans to rebuild. To thank his quick-thinking neighbors, he is planning a big taco party. Some in his “loving community,” he said, have good-naturedly joked they will play the Trammps’ “Disco Inferno” at the festive event.

“It is phenomenal. It is jaw dropping,” he said of his neighbors’ support. “We will never, ever leave this neighborhood because of this.”

He added: “We are here for life, for sure.”