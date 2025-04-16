error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Atlanta advocates seek ‘immediate’ reforms after bystander killed in GSP chase

News

Police use stun gun on protesters at Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall

Multiple protesters disrupted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall at the Acworth Community Center on Tuesday, with two protesters shocked with a stun gun after resisting arrest. Many demonstrators lined the streets before the event, holding signs accusing Greene of improperly benefiting from President Donald Trump’s decision last week to pause tariffs. Some jeered the Georgia Republican’s embrace of Trump’s recent policies and her support for his budget-cutting, government-shrinking initiatives from DOGE. In addition to the arrests, Acworth Police Sgt. Eric Mistretta says at least six people were ejected from the event, and three were charged in connection with the disruption, one of them with disorderly conduct. Contentious town halls have become a staple of Georgia politics in recent months, leading to the urging of House Speaker Mike Johnson asking GOP members to avoid in-person events. This comes after U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick was repeatedly heckled at a February town hall in Roswell.

