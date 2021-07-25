Pregnant woman, child killed in head-on crash in Clayton County

Four people — including a pregnant woman, her unborn baby and a child — were killed early Sunday when their car was hit head-on by another driver who was fleeing police, officials said.
Police were initially called to the intersection of Ga. 138 and West Fayetteville Road just after 1:30 a.m. to respond to a “person down” call, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. When they arrived, they found a man slumped over the wheel of a Ford F-150, she said.
“They knocked on the window attempting to wake the male,” she said. “The male woke in a confused state and sped off down Highway 138.”
Soon after, Clayton police received another call reporting a crash with injuries about a mile and a half away on Ga. 138, Isaac said. The crash involved the same Ford F-150 that police had encountered just moments prior.
When officers arrived at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Scott Road, they found the F-150′s driver dead at the scene, Isaac said.
The second vehicle held a man, a child, a pregnant woman and a dog. All of the occupants were taken to a hospital, Isaac said.
The driver remains in critical condition, but the child, woman and her unborn baby all succumbed to their injuries. It is not clear if the dog was injured.
Police are withholding the names of the victims pending next-of-kin notification.
An investigation is ongoing.