Pregnant woman, child killed in head-on crash in Clayton County

Police were initially called to the intersection of Ga. 138 and West Fayetteville Road just after 1:30 a.m. to respond to a “person down” call, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. When they arrived, they found a man slumped over the wheel of a Ford F-150, she said.

“They knocked on the window attempting to wake the male,” she said. “The male woke in a confused state and sped off down Highway 138.”