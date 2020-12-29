Police to give updates following fatal shooting of 7-year-old near Phipps Plaza

The Atlanta Police Department will provide new information in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet while Christmas shopping with her family last week.
Kennedy Maxie died in a hospital Saturday night. She had been in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite since the shooting last Monday evening, officials said.
Kennedy, who lived in Cobb County and attended Sedalia Park Elementary, was shot in the back of the head while riding with her mother and aunt near Phipps Plaza.
Investigators do not believe the family’s Lexus was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from an argument between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said. Police are still examining surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.
The child’s aunt told detectives she heard the gunfire while driving along Peachtree Road near the high-end shopping mall. Moments later, she realized Kennedy had been struck and drove straight to the hospital, where the little girl was rushed into surgery.
“Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant and loving child is tragically taken from her family. We urge the public to continue to provide information that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy’s death.”
