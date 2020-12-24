Donations pouring in for 7-year-old shot while Christmas shopping in Buckhead

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday afternoon quickly surpassed its $25,000 goal as donations continue to pour in for Maxie’s family. More than 530 people have given money so far.

“Kennedy is currently fighting for her life at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” Maxie’s godmother wrote on the fundraising page. “Continue to pray for our sweet Kennedy & please consider donating to help support her and her family during this unimaginable time.”

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

Monday night’s incident outside Phipps Plaza follows a spate of shootings in the area as police struggle to stem the spike in violence at the end of a historically deadly year. As of Thursday, there have been 151 homicides across the city, up from the 99 slayings police investigated in 2019.

“It’s very, very sad,” said Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. “It’s just unbelievable the level of gun violence that we’re seeing.”

A 15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

