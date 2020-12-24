X

Donations pouring in for 7-year-old shot while Christmas shopping in Buckhead

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
More than $35K raised as Cobb girl fights for her life

An online fundraiser for the family of a Cobb County girl struck by a stray bullet Monday evening in Buckhead raised more than $35,000 in its first day.

Kennedy Maxie, a 7-year-old Sedalia Park Elementary student, was shot in the head near Phipps Plaza after a night of Christmas shopping with her mother and aunt, Atlanta police said.

The incident marks the latest shooting in what’s been a violent year in the high-end retail district.

According to investigators, Kennedy was riding in a car on Peachtree Road when a fight between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue led to gunfire. The child’s aunt told police she remembered hearing gunshots as she drove past the mall. Moments later, she noticed Maxie was “acting strangely” and realized she’d been struck, authorities said.

ExplorePolice ID 7-year-old girl shot near Phipps Plaza

She drove straight to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite and Maxie was rushed into surgery. She remained hospitalized in critical condition on Christmas Eve, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday afternoon quickly surpassed its $25,000 goal as donations continue to pour in for Maxie’s family. More than 530 people have given money so far.

“Kennedy is currently fighting for her life at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” Maxie’s godmother wrote on the fundraising page. “Continue to pray for our sweet Kennedy & please consider donating to help support her and her family during this unimaginable time.”

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

Monday night’s incident outside Phipps Plaza follows a spate of shootings in the area as police struggle to stem the spike in violence at the end of a historically deadly year. As of Thursday, there have been 151 homicides across the city, up from the 99 slayings police investigated in 2019.

ExploreCouncilman blasts city leadership after 7-year-old’s shooting in Buckhead

“It’s very, very sad,” said Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. “It’s just unbelievable the level of gun violence that we’re seeing.”

A 15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

