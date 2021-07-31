Police to canvass Piedmont Park as search continues for woman’s killer

Atlanta police will return to Piedmont Park on Saturday afternoon as authorities continue their investigation into the brutal stabbing of a Midtown woman who was killed while walking her dog.
The department’s homicide unit will conduct a “tactical neighborhood canvass” of the area in the hope someone might have information about the slaying of 40-year-old Katherine Janness, who was found dead early Wednesday morning along with her 3-year-old dog, Bowie.
Department spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said investigators are looking for anyone with clues that could further the investigation into the “gruesome” slaying that has left Atlanta residents and park goers on edge. The canvass is set to begin at 5 p.m. near the park entrance at the intersection of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, not far from where Janness’ body was discovered by her longtime girlfriend.
Credit: Family photo
Emma Clark got concerned early Wednesday when she couldn’t reach her partner of seven years, Clark’s father told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She used a cellphone app to track Janness to the park near the couple’s home. But the tracker showed Janness wasn’t moving.
Not far from the park’s entrance, she found Bowie dead, authorities said. About 100 feet away was Janness, who had been stabbed multiple times and died from the attack.
A security camera at an intersection near the park’s entrance captured the last known picture of Janness and her dog before the two were killed. But other cameras in the area weren’t working, including one facing the entrance, Clark’s family said Friday.
Credit: Crime Stoppers Atlanta
“If it had been working, it would have shown something,” said Heather Johnson, Clark’s cousin.
While there have been numerous violent incidents in and around Piedmont Park over the years, investigators believe the fatal stabbing was the first homicide to occur inside the park in more than 12 years.
The department has increased patrols in and around the popular park since Janness’ slaying, adding more officers and mounted patrol units, officials said.
Police have released few details about the murder, but confirmed the FBI is assisting in the investigation. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
“We are not at a point where we have additional information to release,” Chafee said Saturday morning. “Investigators are actively working to identify anyone involved in this crime and are asking anyone with information to please contact (Atlanta police.)”
