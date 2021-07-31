Police to canvass Piedmont Park as search continues for woman’s killer

Not far from the park’s entrance, she found Bowie dead, authorities said. About 100 feet away was Janness, who had been stabbed multiple times and died from the attack.

A security camera at an intersection near the park’s entrance captured the last known picture of Janness and her dog before the two were killed. But other cameras in the area weren’t working, including one facing the entrance, Clark’s family said Friday.

Credit: Crime Stoppers Atlanta

“If it had been working, it would have shown something,” said Heather Johnson, Clark’s cousin.

While there have been numerous violent incidents in and around Piedmont Park over the years, investigators believe the fatal stabbing was the first homicide to occur inside the park in more than 12 years.

The department has increased patrols in and around the popular park since Janness’ slaying, adding more officers and mounted patrol units, officials said.

Police have released few details about the murder, but confirmed the FBI is assisting in the investigation. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“We are not at a point where we have additional information to release,” Chafee said Saturday morning. “Investigators are actively working to identify anyone involved in this crime and are asking anyone with information to please contact (Atlanta police.)”

