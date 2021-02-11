Police: Stabbing, shooting at East Point apartments may be related

Investigators at the scene said a middle-aged man living in the same apartment complex was a suspect in the stabbing, according to Glover.

Just after 7:30 p.m., East Point police were dispatched to the same apartment complex, this time for a person shot. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the apartment complex’s courtyard. The man was unresponsive and was later declared dead by emergency services, Glover said.