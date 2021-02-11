Police: Stabbing, shooting at East Point apartments may be related

Two violent incidents that happened hours apart at one East Point apartment complex, including a deadly shooting, might be related, officials said.
Officers first responded to the Thirty72 Apartments, recently renamed from the Brookfield, in the 3000 block of Washington Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. Police found an 18-year-old man at the entrance of the complex with several stab wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but police did not release his condition.
Investigators at the scene said a middle-aged man living in the same apartment complex was a suspect in the stabbing, according to Glover.
Just after 7:30 p.m., East Point police were dispatched to the same apartment complex, this time for a person shot. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the apartment complex’s courtyard. The man was unresponsive and was later declared dead by emergency services, Glover said.
During the investigation, officers learned that the man who had been shot was the suspect in the earlier stabbing. No identities have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 404-761-2177.
