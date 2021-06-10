Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run on I-75

Clayton County police are searching for the driver of a semi-truck who was involved in a hit-and-run on I-75.
Officers responded to I-75 North at the ramp to I-285 shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a HERO unit crew member called about being hit by a semi-truck, a police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The HERO unit crew members were on the interstate to assist two tractor-trailers that were parked on the shoulder, police said. As two of the HERO drivers exited their vehicles, a semi-truck attempting to pass struck one of the disabled tractor-trailers and both drivers, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found one victim lying on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the other victim was not released.
Witnesses were not able to get a description of the truck before the driver left the scene, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
