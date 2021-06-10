Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run on I-75

Officers responded to I-75 North at the ramp to I-285 shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a HERO unit crew member called about being hit by a semi-truck, a police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The HERO unit crew members were on the interstate to assist two tractor-trailers that were parked on the shoulder, police said. As two of the HERO drivers exited their vehicles, a semi-truck attempting to pass struck one of the disabled tractor-trailers and both drivers, according to a news release.