Police release photos of 2 suspects in 10th Street shooting

Atlanta police are seeking two suspects in a shooting that injured a man on 10th Street near Piedmont Park on Tuesday.
The shooting took place as the suspects tried to rob the victim around 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street, a busy pedestrian thoroughfare that runs along the south edge of the park, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.
Though the original report from police mentioned just one suspect, the department is now seeking two men in the shooting. The suspects can be seen standing beside a silver SUV that matches the original description of the suspect’s car.
The two men are wanted on charges of aggravated assault, according to Brown’s news release.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition. He was alert when officers responded to the shooting scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.