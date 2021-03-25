Police release photos of 2 suspects in 10th Street shooting

The shooting took place as the suspects tried to rob the victim around 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street, a busy pedestrian thoroughfare that runs along the south edge of the park, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.

Explore Man injured in shooting on 10th Street near Piedmont Park

Though the original report from police mentioned just one suspect, the department is now seeking two men in the shooting. The suspects can be seen standing beside a silver SUV that matches the original description of the suspect’s car.