BREAKING: Man injured in shooting on 10th Street by Piedmont Park

A man was injured Tuesday evening when he was shot on 10th Street NE directly next to Piedmont Park, according to Atlanta police.
The man was alert, conscious and breathing when police responded, Atlanta Police Department spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. Officers responded to the 10th Street address shortly after 7 p.m., dispatch records show.
Police do not believe that the shooting took place on the grounds of Piedmont Park, Brown said.
Responding officers could not locate a suspect at the scene, Brown said, but police believe the shooter may have fled the scene in a silver SUV.
