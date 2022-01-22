Slain shooting victim found at high school in southeast Atlanta

A man was found shot dead early Saturday morning on a school campus in southeast Atlanta.
Police were called to South Atlanta High School at 800 Hutchens Road SE for a report of the shooting around 1:15 a.m. Officers found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. The victim was not identified, and police did not announce any arrests in the case.
It was at least the third time this month crime has spilled onto a metro Atlanta high school campus. Shots rang out near the main exit outside McNair High School just before dismissal Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
No students or staff were injured in the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
A 19-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Lithonia High School as she waited to pick up her younger brother after school Jan. 14, according to the AJC.
No arrests have been made in that case.
