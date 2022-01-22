Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Slain shooting victim found at high school in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police, shown at the scene of a Dec. 3 incident, investigated a shooting death after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early morning Saturday at the South Atlanta High School. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police, shown at the scene of a Dec. 3 incident, investigated a shooting death after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early morning Saturday at the South Atlanta High School. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A man was found shot dead early Saturday morning on a school campus in southeast Atlanta.

Police were called to South Atlanta High School at 800 Hutchens Road SE for a report of the shooting around 1:15 a.m. Officers found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. The victim was not identified, and police did not announce any arrests in the case.

It was at least the third time this month crime has spilled onto a metro Atlanta high school campus. Shots rang out near the main exit outside McNair High School just before dismissal Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

No students or staff were injured in the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

ExploreNo students injured in shooting near McNair High during school hours

A 19-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Lithonia High School as she waited to pick up her younger brother after school Jan. 14, according to the AJC.

No arrests have been made in that case.

ExploreMother says teen daughter traumatized by carjacking at Lithonia High

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘It’s impossible to comprehend’: Scientist killed by stray bullet in Brookhaven
5h ago
Rivian’s Georgia electric vehicle plant sparks fears among neighbors
6h ago
Blaze breaks out at NW Atlanta business
17h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top