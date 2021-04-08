Police: Babysitter broke 9-month-old’s femur in half, caused his death

Johnson said he called the baby’s mother, who told him to call 911. Johnson told a 911 operator the baby was having trouble breathing, according to police.

When Johnson was told of the boy’s broken femur, he told investigators a different story, his warrant states.

“When asked how this injury could occur, he offered that the child could have fallen when standing or he could have fallen off the futon (approximate 12-inch height),” an investigator wrote in the warrant. “Based on my training knowledge and experience, an injury of this magnitude could not have happened from any of Johnson’s proposed ways.”

Johnson also told police he dropped the baby onto a futon, but the boy’s injuries were inconsistent with that explanation. Johnson was being held without bond Thursday at the Fulton County jail, booking records show.

The arrest is the second in less than four months involving babysitters charged with murder in Sandy Springs.

In December, Kirstie Hannah Flood was charged with malice murder in the alleged beating death of a 2-year-old in her care. Fallon Fridley died Dec. 10 after sustaining a skull fracture and multiple internal injuries, according to police. A medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Flood’s boyfriend, Jeffrey Scott Meyers, was arrested on second-degree charges of murder and cruelty to children. Flood and Meyers remained in the Fulton jail Thursday.