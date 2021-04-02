BREAKING: Sandy Springs babysitter charged with murder after 9-month-old dies

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 9-month-old in his care died, Sandy Springs police said Friday.
Dehaven Johnson was babysitting when officers were called to an apartment on Willow Heights Drive on a report that an infant was unresponsive, according to police. The baby, whose name was not released, was taken to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location, but died from his injuries.
“An autopsy performed on the infant revealed he suffered severe injuries that resulted in his death during his care by the suspect,” the police department posted online.
Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery. He was being held without bond Friday at the Fulton County jail, booking records show.
The arrest is the second in less than fourth months involving babysitters charged with murder in Sandy Springs.
In December, Kirstie Hannah Flood was charged with malice murder in the alleged beating death of a 2-year-old in her care. Fallon Fridley died Dec. 10 after sustaining a skull fracture and multiple internal injuries, according to police. A medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma.
Jeffrey Scott Meyers, the boyfriend of Flood, was arrested on second-degree charges of murder and cruelty to children.
Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs police at KSmith@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6900.