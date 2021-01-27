BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in beating death of Sandy Springs toddler

Investigators searched Flood’s phone and found internet searches for “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours,” according to the warrant.

Flood had been Fallon’s full-time babysitter since August, but she had been a friend of the family for years and was known as a loving mother. Samantha Shelton, who employs Fallon’s mother at Furkids Animal Shelters and Rescues, said it would have been impossible to know what was coming.

“It’s one thing to lose your child to an illness or an accident you can’t control, but to have someone you knew and trusted harm your child, kill your child,” Shelton said. “It’s going to be a long road to recovery. Our hearts are so heavy.”

