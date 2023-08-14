PHOTOS: More from the scene outside the Fulton County Courthouse

By
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of reporters and photographers stationed at the Fulton County Courthouse to provide the latest developments ahead of what could be a fourth indictment for former President Donald Trump.

View the latest images from the courthouse here.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officials have tightened security in recent weeks, installing orange barricades and metal fencing and shutting down streets surrounding the courthouse to traffic and parking. Sheriff Pat Labat declined to provide any further details on his agency’s security plan, telling reporters “we look forward to the opportunity to show the world that we are ready.”

On Monday, sheriff’s cruisers and deputies on motorcycles were blocking the entrances to Pryor Street in the block in front of the courthouse entrance. They were joined by a stable of television news crews.

