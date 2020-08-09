Shooting outside Buckhead lounge leaves several cars damaged

Several vehicles were damaged Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside of a Buckhead lounge.
Officers were sent to 2110 Peachtree Street about 8 p.m., according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant. The address is listed as the location of Elleven45 Lounge.
When police arrived, they found multiple cars that had been shot, Grant said.
Investigators said the incident began as an argument between a group of men and spiraled into a shooting. It is not clear if the men had been inside the lounge prior to the gunfire.
No victims were located at the scene, but witnesses told police a man ran away from the area after being shot. He has not been located, Grant said.
Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.