A 62-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car at Hartsfield Jackson International Atlanta airport on Saturday morning, WSB-TV has reported.

Police said the crash, on Lower South Roadway, involved several cars and the pedestrian, according to WSB.

The man, who was not identified, was in critical condition at the site and transferred to a hospital, where he later died.

The road was shut down for several hours, according to WSB.