Parting Valentine’s gift? Name a cockroach after an ex, watch it get eaten

Of course there are roses and dinner for the one you love and who loves you back. But what does one who crawled in and then out of your life receive on Valentine’s Day?
The El Paso Zoo has a plan for those former beaus and beauties, and you don’t have to leave home to gift it to them or make it your own personal Valentine’s Day treat. The Quit Bugging Me event is a virtual opportunity to name a cockroach after one (or more) of your exes, make a donation to the zoo and watch as those crawly-creatures become lunch for animals like iguanas, meerkats and skinks.
The event has been staple at the Texas zoo for a years, and, though it’s often been pegged toward exes, the aim could be at anyone who should be granted naming rights to a hissing Madagascar cockroach.
“It’s time to send us the name of whoever’s been “bugging” you - an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side - and we’ll name a roach after them in your honor,” read a statement from the zoo. "
The bugs, which are ethically frozen and only given to insectivores, would be regularly eaten by the animals. However, the public feeding will include a running list of the names submitted, by first name only, and an opportunity to watch as the feeding happens. From now until Feb. 12, those interested can submit the names http://www.elpasozoo.org/. The El Paso Zoo will stream the feedings on Facebook for the world to see the weekend of Valentine’s Day, February 13-14.
A few things to note about the Quit Bugging Me event:
- Only names submitted via the online form will be used for this promotion. Names submitted via other methods will not be displayed.
- All names submitted will be displayed anonymously. Only first names will be displayed.
- There is no fee to submit a name, but the zoo is encouraging donations.
- All donations remain at the El Paso Zoo and will be used to further the zoo’s mission statement.
- Submit a name and donation here.
- Submit a name without a donation here.