Parting Valentine’s gift? Name a cockroach after an ex, watch it get eaten

The El Paso Zoo has a plan for those former beaus and beauties, and you don’t have to leave home to gift it to them or make it your own personal Valentine’s Day treat. The Quit Bugging Me event is a virtual opportunity to name a cockroach after one (or more) of your exes, make a donation to the zoo and watch as those crawly-creatures become lunch for animals like iguanas, meerkats and skinks.

The event has been staple at the Texas zoo for a years, and, though it’s often been pegged toward exes, the aim could be at anyone who should be granted naming rights to a hissing Madagascar cockroach.