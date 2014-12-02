Parole board votes to restrict pardons for sex offenders

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted today on new rules to restrict pardons for sex offenders and to open up its highly secretive procedures. People listed on the state sex offender registry would not be able to apply for any kind of pardon -- including those restoring their rights to possess firearms -- until 10 years after they complete prison sentences or probation. Under current rules, sex offenders could ask for a pardon after five years. The board also approved new policies requiring its staff to notify prosecutors and crime victims as soon as felons convicted of violent crimes, including sex offenses, apply for a pardon or the restoration of gun rights. Victims and prosecutors would have 10 days to submit comments on the application.
The new rules would go into effect in 30 days. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this year that the parole board had restored gun rights of hundreds of violent felons and had granted pardons that apparently relieved sex offenders of requirements to report their residences to law enforcement authorities. The board took these actions in secret, the AJC reported, with no notice to victims or others involved in the cases.
