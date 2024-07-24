GRIFFIN, Jerry



Mr. Jerry R. Griffin, born in Griffin, Georgia, on April 22, 1944, Jerry Griffin was the son of the late Ralph A. and Mary Francis Griffin of Griffin, Georgia. Jerry first met his wife, Janie Benton Griffin, as a counselor at Rock Eagle, where they later married in 1968. Together, they raised two children, Amy and Andy, and loved two grandchildren, Jack and Luke. Jerry spent his entire career working with and supporting local government officials. After two years at West Georgia University, he transferred to the University of Georgia, where he earned a BBA in Risk Management and an MPA, concentrating on local government. While at the University of Georgia, he worked at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, training in various capacities with government officials. After graduation, he spent a brief stint with the City of Oak Ridge in Tennessee before returning to Georgia, where he joined the Georgia Municipal Association and rose to the positions of Assistant Director and Chief Lobbyist. After thirteen years at the GMA, Jerry moved to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, where he worked with an organization that set the country's standard for community development grants. Governor Joe Frank Harris then selected Griffin to pioneer the setup of the Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA), which became the first state-funded environmental assistance program for local governments in Georgia. After three years leading GEFA, Griffin was hired as the Executive Director for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). His first task was to develop a training program widely duplicated across the country. From 1984 to 2009, he worked for the counties of Georgia, spending 25 years equipping county officials and effectuating change through policymaking. Griffin's greatest pride was the staff he was able to assemble at ACCG. Whether lobbying the Legislature or Congress, the staff enjoyed and continues to enjoy respect throughout state government. Several other highlights of his staff's efforts include the creation of Worker's Compensation Insurance and Property and Casualty Insurance pools, where underwriting savings are returned to the county members. Jerry served on numerous committees and boards. Several included the EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee, Georgia's Board of Directors for the 4-H Foundation, Economic Development Authority, the Metro Chamber of Commerce Quality Growth Committee, MARTA, and the University of Georgia's Advisory Council, where he conducted several training sessions with the Beijing government. Jerry was gifted in cultivating relationships and spent his life mentoring and giving back to other individuals. Jerry had many interests beyond volunteering, including traveling, gardening, and BBQ. He was a 'Certified Memphis in May' BBQ contest judge, serving at many contests, including the World Championship in Memphis. In partnership with his wife, Janie, he organized a sanctioned contest with Arts Clayton at the Clayton County International Park to raise funds for the arts. After Jerry retired, he and Janie discovered the excitement of seeing the world. They visited numerous must-see sites and enjoyed cruises, including a two-week tour of India and Katmandu. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janie Benton Griffin; their two children, Amy Griffin and Andrew Dow Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter-in-law, Courtney Hanna Griffin; and two grandchildren, John and Luke Ellis. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at the Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, Georgia, 30236. A service will follow at 12:30 PM in the sanctuary. Interment will follow at the Griffin Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Georgia 4-H Foundation.



