Larry Tamblyn, 1960s rock ‘n’ roller and garage rock icon, dies in Newnan

“Uncle Larry was progressive, through and through,” she said. “And in his attitude and his way of life, he was punk.”

He died at his Newnan home on March 21 of a rare blood disorder, surrounded by his family members. He was 82 years old.

Born in Inglewood, California, in 1934, Lawrence Arnold Tamblyn was the youngest of three sons of Sally and Eddie Tamblyn, vaudeville performers. They moved to Los Angeles so Eddie could get into the movie business, said Glenda Tamblyn, Larry’s widow.

Larry had been a solo recording artist in the late 1950s before assembling the Standells in 1962. He chose the name because his bandmates and he were always standing around the offices of booking agents, trying to get work.

The group appeared in various television shows throughout the 1960s. In 1966, they recorded “Dirty Water,” written by their manager, Ed Cobb, about his experiences in Boston. The song went to No. 11 on the Billboard charts in July 1966. The band continued to tour and play across the country and in Europe.

The song has become the official anthem of both the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. In 2004, the Red Sox flew the members of the Standells and their partners to Boston to perform during the World Series, Glenda Tamblyn said.

In the early 1990s, Larry Tamblyn met Glenda Chism, an actor who had been in the movie “My Girl” and other movies. They were engaged for six years, Glenda said, “because we wanted to see if this one stuck,” and then married in 2000. Having worked with booking agents for fine arts acts, she became the manager of the Standells.

In 2020, the couple decided to sell their house in arid Palmdale, California,” and move to someplace greener,” Glenda said. Whenever they watched a movie, it seemed, the Georgia Peach logo popped up at the end — it is the trademark for Georgia-made productions — so they decided to head East, in part to be closer to their extended family in metro Atlanta.

Larry and Glenda found a house they liked in Newnan, hoping to find work in Pinewood Studios. That didn’t happen, but Larry continued making music and was editing film, Glenda Tamblyn said. He also voiced his opinion in the AJC’s Letters to the Editor about Georgia’s gun laws, President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election having been stolen and the claims of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Uncle Larry didn’t suffer any fools lightly,” Amber Tamblyn said. “He said what he thought was right, and he was a feminist. He encouraged me to use my voice.”

In addition to his wife, Larry Tamblyn is survived by his brother, Russ Tamblyn; his six children, Micah, Blue Morris (Shane), Lisa, Shon (Echo), Sharis Kendrick (Jake) and Joel (Jenna); and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service in early May.