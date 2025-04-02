Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has become the first candidate to file papers to run for Georgia attorney general in 2026.
Strickland's campaign filed with the state Ethics Commission on Saturday to start raising money for the post, but he's characterizing the move as exploratory.
“As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision,” Strickland said in a statement Wednesday.
Current Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, announced in December that he's running for governor, meaning no incumbent will be in the race next year to be the state's chief legal officer.
Strickland lives in McDonough. A relative moderate, he has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in recent years and has been active in bills to reform the criminal justice system and promote improved mental health care.
He was first elected to the state House in 2012 and started serving in the state Senate in 2018. He currently represents District 42, which includes parts of Henry, Newton and Walton counties and all of Morgan County.
Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens has also said he's considering running for attorney general in 2026. No Democrats have publicly expressed interest.
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Republican state senator files for Georgia attorney general run, kicks off 2026 race
Republican State Sen. Brian Strickland is the first to file paperwork exploring a run for Georgia attorney general in 2026.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia
The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.
Bills fly as Georgia lawmakers rush on second-to-last day of the session
Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.