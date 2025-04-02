Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has become the first candidate to file papers to run for Georgia attorney general in 2026.

Strickland's campaign filed with the state Ethics Commission on Saturday to start raising money for the post, but he's characterizing the move as exploratory.

“As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision,” Strickland said in a statement Wednesday.