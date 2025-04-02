Breaking: Trump must face Isaac Hayes music copyright suit, Atlanta judge rules
Republican state Senator Brian Strickland files to run for Georgia attorney general

Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has become the first candidate to file papers to run for Georgia attorney general in 2026
FILE - Georgia state Sen. Brian Strickland, R - McDonough, speaks on the Senate floor on Feb. 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

FILE - Georgia state Sen. Brian Strickland, R - McDonough, speaks on the Senate floor on Feb. 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Updated 17 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland has become the first candidate to file papers to run for Georgia attorney general in 2026.

Strickland's campaign filed with the state Ethics Commission on Saturday to start raising money for the post, but he's characterizing the move as exploratory.

“As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision,” Strickland said in a statement Wednesday.

Current Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, announced in December that he's running for governor, meaning no incumbent will be in the race next year to be the state's chief legal officer.

Strickland lives in McDonough. A relative moderate, he has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in recent years and has been active in bills to reform the criminal justice system and promote improved mental health care.

He was first elected to the state House in 2012 and started serving in the state Senate in 2018. He currently represents District 42, which includes parts of Henry, Newton and Walton counties and all of Morgan County.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens has also said he's considering running for attorney general in 2026. No Democrats have publicly expressed interest.

Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, introduces Senate Bill 89, which would create a new child care tax credit and expand two existing credits, during Day 19 of the Georgia legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

