North Georgia couple found dead in car in suspected murder-suicide, police say

Hall County investigators believe a couple found dead inside a car Tuesday afternoon died in a murder-suicide.
The bodies of the man and woman, whose names were not released, were found inside a car parked at a north Hall business, the sheriff’s office said. An employee of the business, located on Ga. 60 near Farm Road, saw the couple in the car and called 911 around 1:30 p.m.
“Both individuals in the car suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement. “At this point, detectives are investigating the case as an assisted-suicide and suicide.”
The man and woman were in a relationship, according to investigators.
No other details were immediately available.
Tuesday’s shooting deaths were the third in less than three months believed to be murder-suicide in Hall.
On Feb. 24, Anne Marie Wilson, 50, and her daughter, Lauren Wilson, 20, were shot to death at their home along Broome Road in eastern Hall County during what investigators determined was a double murder and attempted suicide.
The gunman was later identified as 26-year-old Shamiek Johnson, who had a child with Lauren Wilson, investigators said. Johnson later died from his injuries.
Earlier in February, investigators said 82-year-old Horace Owens shot his 62-year-old daughter and then himself in what authorities are calling “an attempted murder-suicide.” Owens died days later.
