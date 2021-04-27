North Georgia couple found dead in car in suspected murder-suicide, police say

Tuesday’s shooting deaths were the third in less than three months believed to be murder-suicide in Hall.

On Feb. 24, Anne Marie Wilson, 50, and her daughter, Lauren Wilson, 20, were shot to death at their home along Broome Road in eastern Hall County during what investigators determined was a double murder and attempted suicide.

The gunman was later identified as 26-year-old Shamiek Johnson, who had a child with Lauren Wilson, investigators said. Johnson later died from his injuries.

Earlier in February, investigators said 82-year-old Horace Owens shot his 62-year-old daughter and then himself in what authorities are calling “an attempted murder-suicide.” Owens died days later.

